Record set in December for overdose deaths in B.C.
The number of illicit drug deaths in B.C. continues to increase each month with December numbers the highest ever recorded in a single month in the province, according to the latest statistics from the BC Coroners Service. Provisional data show that a total of 142 persons died as a result of illicit drug use during the month of December, an average of nine every two days.
