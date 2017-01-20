RCMP tab for royal visit tops $2 mill...

RCMP tab for royal visit tops $2 million; no final government costs

The RCMP says it spent about $2 million on policing costs during last year's eight-day visit to British Columbia and Yukon by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their two young children. The total bill was released following a federal Access to Information request for RCMP costs during the visit that began Sept.

