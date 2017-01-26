RCMP release name of Willowbrook murder victim
The 27-year-old Kelowna man whose body was found by the side of the road on Jan. 17 has been identified as Dean Jefferey Gillette of Kelowna. RCMP said last week the man was the victim of an apparent homicide.
