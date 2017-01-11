Province green lights Kinder Morgan pipeline, reaches benefits deal
The B.C. government has given the green light for Kinder Morgan Canada's Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion and reached an agreement on a fair share of benefits for the province. Premier Christy Clark now says all five of its conditions for a new heavy oil pipeline have been met or are being satisfied.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Williams Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|7 hr
|Ansoud
|59
|eliminating deposits on bottles & cans
|12 hr
|Stop Statism
|1
|Tips for Moving to Victoria BC (Feb '15)
|Tue
|Brexx
|27
|BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests
|Jan 3
|Yogi
|1
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Jan 2
|Bobb
|5
|Pipeline may well be defeated in courts, not th...
|Dec 30
|Stop Statism
|2
|Murder trial date set (May '08)
|Dec 30
|Mell6200
|82
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC