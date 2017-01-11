Province green lights Kinder Morgan p...

Province green lights Kinder Morgan pipeline, reaches benefits deal

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Williams Lake Tribune

The B.C. government has given the green light for Kinder Morgan Canada's Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion and reached an agreement on a fair share of benefits for the province. Premier Christy Clark now says all five of its conditions for a new heavy oil pipeline have been met or are being satisfied.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Williams Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13) 7 hr Ansoud 59
eliminating deposits on bottles & cans 12 hr Stop Statism 1
News Tips for Moving to Victoria BC (Feb '15) Tue Brexx 27
News BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests Jan 3 Yogi 1
News Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni... Jan 2 Bobb 5
News Pipeline may well be defeated in courts, not th... Dec 30 Stop Statism 2
News Murder trial date set (May '08) Dec 30 Mell6200 82
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,906 • Total comments across all topics: 277,828,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC