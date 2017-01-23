Prominent philanthropist Dave Holmberg passes away at 75
Holmberg, who was 75, passed away surrounded by family at Abbotsford Regional Hospital after a five-year battle with cancer. He leaves a lasting mark in Abbotsford, having received nearly every award a citizen can be honoured with in Abbotsford; he was named Abbotsford Community Services citizen of the year in 2012, and the Queen's Jubilee Medal twice - in 2002 and 2012.
