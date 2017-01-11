Professor quits UBC sexual assault co...

Professor quits UBC sexual assault committee over reinstated John Furlong speech

3 hrs ago

Daniel Heath Justice says in a letter to university president Santa Ono that the decision "silenced and erased" allegations that Furlong physically abused First Nations children while teaching at a Catholic school in Burns Lake, B.C., decades ago. The university cancelled Furlong's speech last month after a graduate student circulated a letter that was critical of him, but Ono reversed the decision this week, calling Furlong a "champion for amateur sport."

British Columbia

