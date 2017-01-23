Premier shifts job focus to technology
Premier Christy Clark pushed past controversy over her party's fundraising Monday to roll out her government's updated j obs plan , five years after it became the theme of her leadership. Clark announced the appointment of University of B.C. president Santa Ono as the government's new chief advisor on innovation, to work towards the latest jobs plan goals of new technology and climate change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agassiz Harrison Observer.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|9 hr
|Investments eh
|1
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|Sun
|White Guy
|65
|Canadians expected to rally
|Jan 20
|Erin
|1
|Flooding near Creston, B.C., forces evacuation ...
|Jan 16
|Galen
|1
|MP answers questions from community
|Jan 15
|Torys no better
|1
|VIDEO: Crown attempts to stay MiningWatch Canad...
|Jan 14
|Editor
|1
|Canada 150: David Suzuki developed a rare talen...
|Jan 14
|Editor
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC