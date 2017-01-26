PM visiting Vancouver for Lunar New Y...

PM visiting Vancouver for Lunar New Year amid public debate over pipeline

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be visiting Vancouver today for the second time since approving the Kinder Morgan Canada Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. Trudeau's arrival comes after a string of town hall meetings in communities across the country, that notably have not included British Columbia.

British Columbia

