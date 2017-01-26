PM visiting Vancouver for Lunar New Year amid public debate over pipeline
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be visiting Vancouver today for the second time since approving the Kinder Morgan Canada Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. Trudeau's arrival comes after a string of town hall meetings in communities across the country, that notably have not included British Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gotcha! School Kid Ambushes Trudeau [VIDEO]
|8 hr
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|Buy LANGLEY TOWNHOUSES | TOENHOUSES IN LANGLEY ...
|14 hr
|Ajuna
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|20 hr
|albeahorsespetootie
|5
|Antifascist rally planned in New Westminster fo...
|Sat
|The NWO empire
|2
|Vacationing in Canada's backyard (Jun '16)
|Sat
|Cadaverously old ...
|2
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|Fri
|Ansound
|70
|Tighter water restrictions welcomed: Metro Vanc...
|Thu
|r sewers goin in2...
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC