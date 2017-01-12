Pitt Meadows councillor charged with sex crimes to go to trial

Coun. David Murray was in provincial court in Port Coquitlam with his lawyer, J.R. McRoberts, on Thursday morning to set a date for the hearing. Murray was charged on Nov. 16 with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference with a person under the age of 14 in relation to incident back in 1992.

