Pitt Meadows councillor charged with sex crimes to go to trial
Coun. David Murray was in provincial court in Port Coquitlam with his lawyer, J.R. McRoberts, on Thursday morning to set a date for the hearing. Murray was charged on Nov. 16 with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference with a person under the age of 14 in relation to incident back in 1992.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|Thu
|Stuxk Can Not Eacape
|60
|eliminating deposits on bottles & cans
|Wed
|Stop Statism
|1
|Tips for Moving to Victoria BC (Feb '15)
|Jan 10
|Brexx
|27
|BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests
|Jan 3
|Yogi
|1
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Jan 2
|Bobb
|5
|Pipeline may well be defeated in courts, not th...
|Dec 30
|Stop Statism
|2
|Murder trial date set (May '08)
|Dec 30
|Mell6200
|82
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC