Pilot program puts aboriginal elders in family court process
A new pilot program aims to reduce the over-representation of aboriginal children in B.C. government care and the number of cases that go to family court. Justice Minister Suzanne Anton and Children and Family Development Minister Stephanie Cadieux announced the aboriginal family court program Tuesday morning at the Spirit of the Children Society in New Westminster - where the program will be based.
