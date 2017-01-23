Pilot program puts aboriginal elders ...

Pilot program puts aboriginal elders in family court process

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Now Newspaper

A new pilot program aims to reduce the over-representation of aboriginal children in B.C. government care and the number of cases that go to family court. Justice Minister Suzanne Anton and Children and Family Development Minister Stephanie Cadieux announced the aboriginal family court program Tuesday morning at the Spirit of the Children Society in New Westminster - where the program will be based.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fraser Valley residents to get their say on B.C... 5 min Justin 1
News Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t... 52 min tax was 2 end wit... 2
News Langley residents can join B.C. budget telephon... 4 hr fed tax was 4 WW1 1
News Looking Back: As Canada turns 150 15 hr lookin at today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Mon Investments eh 1
News Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13) Jan 22 White Guy 65
News Canadians expected to rally Jan 20 Erin 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,913 • Total comments across all topics: 278,221,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC