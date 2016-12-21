Penticton's first baby of 2017

Penticton's first baby of 2017

Walking the halls of the Penticton Regional Hospital for most of the night, they welcomed the city's first baby of 2017, Graham Robert Hamilton, at 7:39 a.m. on Jan. 1. "It was quite different for sure, but it was a really cool way to bring in the new year," said dad Jay. "Tricia drank one of those old wives tale concoctions of castor oil afternoon around 2 p.m. and then the party got started," said Jay.

