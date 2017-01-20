Patients being treated in hallways at overwhelmed hospital in Kelowna, B.C.
Patients at a Kelowna, B.C., hospital may be finding themselves treated outside rooms as the facility grapples with a surge in numbers. Kelowna General Hospital is in the midst of one of its busiest times of year, currently operating around 30 per cent over capacity.
