Organ donations on the rise and saving lives

Jamie Barber looked outside the window from his hospital bed and watched someone walking down the street, and wondered if that would become impossible for him to do. At the time, Barber was in a hospital room in Edmonton, at the pinnacle of a 12-year cycle in his life that began at age five when he was diagnosed with cancer, ultimately leaving him in need of a heart transplant at age 21. Because of the organ donor program, Barber was able undergo that heart transplant 12 years ago, and today he's thankful to have been given a second chance in life.

