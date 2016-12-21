Orca 'Granny' missing, presumed dead by researchers
J2 - also known affectionately as Granny - is estimated to have been born around 1911. One of the oldest known killer whales in the West Coast's southern resident population is missing and presumed dead, according to researchers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Mon
|Bobb
|5
|Pipeline may well be defeated in courts, not th...
|Dec 30
|Stop Statism
|2
|Murder trial date set (May '08)
|Dec 30
|Mell6200
|82
|Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
|Dec 29
|Globe
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
|16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10)
|Dec 24
|another victim
|134
|Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland
|Dec 20
|UK Scotland storms
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC