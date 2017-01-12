Nurses' union says man pulled out gun, shot himself at B.C. hospital ER
The union representing B.C. nurses says staff at a hospital in Grand Forks are traumatized after a man walked into an emergency room, pulled out a gun and shot himself Thursday evening. The BC Nurses' Union says the victim shot himself at the Boundary District Hospital and was airlifted to a Vancouver-area hospital.
