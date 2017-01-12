Nurses' union says man pulled out gun...

Nurses' union says man pulled out gun, shot himself at B.C. hospital ER

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

The union representing B.C. nurses says staff at a hospital in Grand Forks are traumatized after a man walked into an emergency room, pulled out a gun and shot himself Thursday evening. The BC Nurses' Union says the victim shot himself at the Boundary District Hospital and was airlifted to a Vancouver-area hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipe... 8 hr Town got Hush cash 1
News Child poverty high in Alberni Valley 22 hr Not A Victorian 4
News Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13) Thu Stuxk Can Not Eacape 60
eliminating deposits on bottles & cans Jan 11 Stop Statism 1
News Tips for Moving to Victoria BC (Feb '15) Jan 10 Brexx 27
News BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests Jan 3 Yogi 1
News Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni... Jan 2 Bobb 5
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,154 • Total comments across all topics: 277,905,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC