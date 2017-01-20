Numerous charges for Chilliwack woman accused of theft, use of stolen credit cards
A 22-year-old woman from Rosedale faces at least eight criminal charges for thefts and illegal use of credit cards in connection with alleged incidents in the Vedder Crossing and Promontory areas late last year. The charges stem from the investigation initiated by the RCMP after police stopped a suspicious car in the 51000-block of Yale Road on Dec. 13. Brown was taken into custody after officers connected the licence plate displayed on the vehicle to the report of a theft made to police on Dec. 12 from Teskey Road.
Read more at The Chilliwack Progress.
