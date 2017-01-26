NDP moves rookie to child care role

NDP moves rookie to child care role

Agassiz Harrison Observer

NDP leader John Horgan has appointed rookie MLA Jodie Wickens to promote the party's $10-a-day child care plan, part of a realignment of his critic lineup for the upcoming legislature session and election campaign. Wickens won Coquitlam-Burke Mountain in a by-election in February 2016, a seat formerly held by the BC Liberal Doug Horne, who quit to run as a Conservative in the November 2015 federal election.

British Columbia

