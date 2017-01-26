NDP moves rookie to child care role
NDP leader John Horgan has appointed rookie MLA Jodie Wickens to promote the party's $10-a-day child care plan, part of a realignment of his critic lineup for the upcoming legislature session and election campaign. Wickens won Coquitlam-Burke Mountain in a by-election in February 2016, a seat formerly held by the BC Liberal Doug Horne, who quit to run as a Conservative in the November 2015 federal election.
