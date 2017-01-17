NDP fails to sway B.C. Liberals on banning corporate and union donations
British Columbia's NDP leader is asking the premier to support a bill he plans to introduce that would ban corporate and union donations to the province's political parties. John Horgan has been critical of Premier Christy Clark's fundraising, saying that just 1.5 per cent of donors to the Liberal party accounted for half of the $12.3 million raised by the party last year.
