Museum gets Canadian world-war exhibit

Museum gets Canadian world-war exhibit

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

A special commemorative exhibition, From Vimy to Juno: Canada in France 1914-45 , opened Jan. 27 at the Okanagan Military Museum. This national travelling exhibition explores the connections between defining moments in Canadian history and the experiences of Canadians who fought in both world wars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gotcha! School Kid Ambushes Trudeau [VIDEO] 2 hr JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
Buy LANGLEY TOWNHOUSES | TOENHOUSES IN LANGLEY ... 8 hr Ajuna 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 14 hr albeahorsespetootie 5
News Antifascist rally planned in New Westminster fo... 23 hr The NWO empire 2
News Vacationing in Canada's backyard (Jun '16) Sat Cadaverously old ... 2
News Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13) Fri Ansound 70
News Tighter water restrictions welcomed: Metro Vanc... Thu r sewers goin in2... 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,361 • Total comments across all topics: 278,356,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC