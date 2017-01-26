Museum gets Canadian world-war exhibit
A special commemorative exhibition, From Vimy to Juno: Canada in France 1914-45 , opened Jan. 27 at the Okanagan Military Museum. This national travelling exhibition explores the connections between defining moments in Canadian history and the experiences of Canadians who fought in both world wars.
