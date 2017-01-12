There are on the Lake Cowichan Gazette story from 16 hrs ago, titled MP answers questions from community. In it, Lake Cowichan Gazette reports that:

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas answered questions and heard concerns of residents during a town hall meeting, Saturday afternoon. Held at the Westbank Lions Hall in West Kelowna, Jan. 14, Albas answered questions and had more than 20 community members in attendance, including: North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold and Green Party candidate Robert Mellalieu.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.