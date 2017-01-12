More winter behind than ahead of us, climatologist assures
It's the dead of winter and -- despite how ominous that might sound -- the country's top climatologist says that's actually a good thing. "I always think that should be a national holiday for people who are not big fans of winter," said Dave Phillips, senior climatologist at Environment Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipe...
|3 hr
|Town got Hush cash
|1
|Child poverty high in Alberni Valley
|17 hr
|Not A Victorian
|4
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|Thu
|Stuxk Can Not Eacape
|60
|eliminating deposits on bottles & cans
|Jan 11
|Stop Statism
|1
|Tips for Moving to Victoria BC (Feb '15)
|Jan 10
|Brexx
|27
|BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests
|Jan 3
|Yogi
|1
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Jan 2
|Bobb
|5
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC