Mission man charged as part of anabolic steroid smuggling and distribution ring
Charges have now been filed against three individuals, one who is from Mission, in relation to an anabolic steroid smuggling and distribution ring. Mission's Brian David John McEathron along with Matthew Allan Anderson of Maple Ridge and Kailea Elizabeth Ridsdale of Pitt Meadows have been charged with smuggling and possession of unlawfully imported goods under the Customs Act and importation and possession for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mission City Record.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|Thu
|island bouy
|55
|Tips for Moving to Victoria BC (Feb '15)
|Thu
|Brexx
|24
|BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests
|Jan 3
|Yogi
|1
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Jan 2
|Bobb
|5
|Pipeline may well be defeated in courts, not th...
|Dec 30
|Stop Statism
|2
|Murder trial date set (May '08)
|Dec 30
|Mell6200
|82
|Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
|Dec 29
|Globe
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC