Mission man charged as part of anabolic steroid smuggling and distribution ring

Charges have now been filed against three individuals, one who is from Mission, in relation to an anabolic steroid smuggling and distribution ring. Mission's Brian David John McEathron along with Matthew Allan Anderson of Maple Ridge and Kailea Elizabeth Ridsdale of Pitt Meadows have been charged with smuggling and possession of unlawfully imported goods under the Customs Act and importation and possession for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

