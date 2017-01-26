Minister suspends controversial soil permit, threatens cancellation
B.C. Minister of Environment Mary Polak has suspended the waste discharge permit for Cobble Hill Holdings and its Shawnigan Lake-area facility. "Effective immediately, I have suspended the waste discharge permit for Cobble Hill Holdings due to their failure to address both outstanding as well as past non-compliances," said Polak late Friday.
