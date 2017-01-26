Minister suspends controversial soil ...

Minister suspends controversial soil permit, threatens cancellation

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Saanich News

B.C. Minister of Environment Mary Polak has suspended the waste discharge permit for Cobble Hill Holdings and its Shawnigan Lake-area facility. "Effective immediately, I have suspended the waste discharge permit for Cobble Hill Holdings due to their failure to address both outstanding as well as past non-compliances," said Polak late Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Saanich News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buy LANGLEY TOWNHOUSES | TOENHOUSES IN LANGLEY ... 3 hr Ajuna 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 10 hr albeahorsespetootie 5
News Antifascist rally planned in New Westminster fo... 19 hr The NWO empire 2
News Vacationing in Canada's backyard (Jun '16) 20 hr Cadaverously old ... 2
News Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13) Fri Ansound 70
News Tighter water restrictions welcomed: Metro Vanc... Thu r sewers goin in2... 1
News Manitoulin's most renowned daughter, artist Dap... Jan 26 RIP 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,553 • Total comments across all topics: 278,352,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC