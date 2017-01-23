MGX Minerals Commences US Lithium Brine Staking and Oilfield...

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , Jan. 23, 2017 -- MGX Minerals Inc. is pleased to announce formation of the PetroLithium Corporation of America , a 100% owned U.S. subsidiary of the Company. MGX has mandated PetroLithium Corporation to acquire oil field assets, including brine-bearing lithium resources, oil wells and existing oil and gas infrastructure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.