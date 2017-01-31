Meet the new Interior Health board chair

Kamloops lawyer John O'Fee has succeeded Kelowna resident Erwin Malzer as the new chair of the Interior Health board of directors. O'Fee will chair his first meeting of the board for 2017 on Feb. 6 at the IH headquarters in downtown Kelowna, 505 Doyle.

