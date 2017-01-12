McDonald's restaurants in Langley, Coquitlam testing all-day breakfast menu
Some McDonald's restaurants in Langley and Coquitlam are now serving all-day breakfast, as part of the fast-food giant's launch of the program in Canada. A total of 17 restaurants in B.C., Ontario and Quebec are now selling the Egg McMuffins, hashbrowns and hotcakes around the clock.
