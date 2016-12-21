Maresch auction serves up British Nor...

Maresch auction serves up British North America classics

An example of the imperforate 1860 2A1 2-penny stamp of the colonies of British Columbia and Vancouver Island brought $7,675 at an early December sale in Toronto by R. Maresch & Son. A rare, unissued Newfoundland 1-penny stamp of 1861, erroneously printed in reddish brown instead of violet brown, sold for $8,060 at the Maresch auction in Toronto in early December.

