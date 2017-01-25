Man killed in workplace accident at T...

Man killed in workplace accident at Tolko Mill

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Summerland Review

Mounties are at Kelowna's Tolko plant this morning, trying to recover the body of the tugboat driver who died Monday night. RCMP received 911 emergency calls from Tolko Industries employees at 9:21 p.m. Monday, who reported a marine incident, which involved one of their commercial tug boats that had reportedly sunk near Manhattan Point off the east shores of Okanagan Lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerland Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians affected ... 5 hr we will see 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Mon NWO empire 6
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) Sun Andrew 61
News Gotcha! School Kid Ambushes Trudeau [VIDEO] Jan 29 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
Buy LANGLEY TOWNHOUSES | TOENHOUSES IN LANGLEY ... Jan 28 Ajuna 1
News Antifascist rally planned in New Westminster fo... Jan 28 The NWO empire 2
News Vacationing in Canada's backyard (Jun '16) Jan 28 Cadaverously old ... 2
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,858 • Total comments across all topics: 278,433,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC