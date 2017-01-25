Man killed in workplace accident at Tolko Mill
Mounties are at Kelowna's Tolko plant this morning, trying to recover the body of the tugboat driver who died Monday night. RCMP received 911 emergency calls from Tolko Industries employees at 9:21 p.m. Monday, who reported a marine incident, which involved one of their commercial tug boats that had reportedly sunk near Manhattan Point off the east shores of Okanagan Lake.
