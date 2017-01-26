Man dead after shooting in Vancouver's downtown eastside
Vancouver Police were called to the Savoy Pub and Hotel on East Hastings Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday, on a report that shots had been fired. According to a resident living in the hotel, the building was evacuated after someone called 911 when they heard gunshots.
