Man arrested after rampage at two Kelowna hotels
Kelowna RCMP say a man was held in police custody over the weekend and faces potential charges after allegedly assaulting a security guard and disturbing countless guests, staying in two Kelowna hotels early Saturday morning. On Jan. 21 at 1:59 am, Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious occurrence at the Sandman Hotel, located in the 2100-block of Harvey Avenue, where a man had been observed by staff acting in what they called an irrational manner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kelowna Capital News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking Back: As Canada turns 150
|10 hr
|lookin at today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Mon
|Investments eh
|1
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|Sun
|White Guy
|65
|Canadians expected to rally
|Jan 20
|Erin
|1
|Flooding near Creston, B.C., forces evacuation ...
|Jan 16
|Galen
|1
|MP answers questions from community
|Jan 15
|Torys no better
|1
|VIDEO: Crown attempts to stay MiningWatch Canad...
|Jan 14
|Editor
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC