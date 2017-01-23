Man arrested after rampage at two Kel...

Man arrested after rampage at two Kelowna hotels

Kelowna RCMP say a man was held in police custody over the weekend and faces potential charges after allegedly assaulting a security guard and disturbing countless guests, staying in two Kelowna hotels early Saturday morning. On Jan. 21 at 1:59 am, Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious occurrence at the Sandman Hotel, located in the 2100-block of Harvey Avenue, where a man had been observed by staff acting in what they called an irrational manner.

