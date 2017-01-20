Lower Mainland house prices drop following foreign buyers tax

Real estate prices in Metro Vancouver have dropped by as much as 10 per cent in some cities since the foreign buyers tax was implemented in August, according to Greater Vancouver and Fraser Valley real estate board reports released Wednesday. Over the past six months, detached homes across the region have dropped in value by as much as 9.6 per cent in West Vancouver, eight per cent in North Delta and six per cent in North Surrey.

