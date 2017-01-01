Little dog, big hero: Puppy credited with saving residents from West Vancouver fire
A dog has saved the day after his barking in the middle of the night alerted his owner to a condo fire. Brittany Cosgrove was sleeping soundly in her downtown apartment in the early hours of today when she suddenly heard her terrier Leo barking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|4 hr
|Bobb
|5
|Pipeline may well be defeated in courts, not th...
|Dec 30
|Stop Statism
|2
|Murder trial date set (May '08)
|Dec 30
|Mell6200
|82
|Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
|Dec 29
|Globe
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
|16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10)
|Dec 24
|another victim
|134
|Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland
|Dec 20
|UK Scotland storms
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC