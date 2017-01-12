Limited tickets for culinary champion...

Limited tickets for culinary championships

The 2017 Canadian Culinary Championships presented by is taking place in Kelowna, Feb. 3 and 4. Events have strong ticket sales and events are already surpassing sales from previous years with 90 per cent of tickets for each event already being sold. Eleven chefs compete in three events over two days, challenging their skills, endurance and ability to think quickly with the goal of being crowned champion.

