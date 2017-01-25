Liberals accused of playing politics ...

Liberals accused of playing politics with national park

14 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

B.C. Liberals are once again playing politics with a proposal for a national park in the South Okanagan-Similkameen, says the NDP candidate for the region. The B.C. government announced Friday it has picked two natural areas in the region that "will be the subject of discussion" with local First Nations and the federal government "for possible inclusion in a South Okanagan National Park Reserve."

British Columbia

