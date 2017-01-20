Langley Township Fire Chief Gamble honoured
Justice Institute of British Columbia will confer a Doctor of Laws degree, honoris causa, upon Gamble, a 38-year firefighter. "It is our privilege to recognize Mr. Gamble's longstanding commitment to the safety of our communities with this honorary degree," said Dr. Michel Tarko, JIBC President and CEO.
