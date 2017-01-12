Langley, B.C. man rescued from boat on icy Fraser River

Firefighters have rescued a man on a tug boat who got stuck while clearing ice from float homes in a marina on the Fraser River in Langley, B.C. "Our engine crew found a fella stuck off shore about 60, 70 feet," said Russ Jenkins, Deputy Fire Chief for the Township of Langley Fire Department. "He'd sort of been lodged onto a log and some ice on the Fraser River and his boat was beginning to tilt."

