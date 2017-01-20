Landslide being cleared
Due to a power pole being undermined in the slide, power will be out for customers from Lipsett Street south to the Fish Lake area for what is expected to be a brief period this afternoon. The District of Peachland says the landslide has limited traffic on Highway 97 to single-lane alternating, just north of Antlers Beach.
