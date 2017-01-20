Kelowna artist showcased in New York

Coming to Agora Gallery this January is the exhibition Plurality of Expression , featuring Condesa, Kelowna artist Mimi Moylan . The exhibition begins Jan. 21 and runs through Feb. 10 with an opening reception on Jan. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m .

British Columbia

