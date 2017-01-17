Juvenile cougars euthanized

Juvenile cougars euthanized

The bold behaviour of a cougar and her three juvenile offspring forced conservation officers to take actions they would have preferred not to. The three juveniles were euthanized Tuesday morning, and conservation officers were continuing the search for the mother of the family unit as of press time.

