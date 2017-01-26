Justin Trudeau shows Salmon Arm some love
His father, Pierre Trudeau, may have made his mark in Salmon Arm for all the wrong reasons, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau clearly has a different feeling about our city. During his recent tour of Canada, Trudeau was taking questions from students at Ecole Robert H Smith School in Winnipeg when he was met with a cheeky query.
