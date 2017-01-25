'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians...

'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians affected by Trump's travel ban speak out

There are 1 comment on the The Chronicle Herald story from 12 hrs ago, titled 'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians affected by Trump's travel ban speak out. In it, The Chronicle Herald reports that:

The only reason Athba Samarai and her husband moved thousands of kilometres from their homes in Iraq, she says, was so their children could grow up happily and safely in Canada. But this week, the 35-year-old financial manager found herself struggling to explain to her young kids why U.S. President Donald Trump wants to temporarily ban people born in Iraq from crossing the border.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
we will see

Acton, Canada

#1 4 hrs ago
http://news.nationalpost.com/news/canada/lond...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Mon NWO empire 6
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) Sun Andrew 61
News Gotcha! School Kid Ambushes Trudeau [VIDEO] Sun JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
Buy LANGLEY TOWNHOUSES | TOENHOUSES IN LANGLEY ... Sat Ajuna 1
News Antifascist rally planned in New Westminster fo... Jan 28 The NWO empire 2
News Vacationing in Canada's backyard (Jun '16) Jan 28 Cadaverously old ... 2
News Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13) Jan 27 Ansound 70
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,063 • Total comments across all topics: 278,431,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC