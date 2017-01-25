'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians affected by Trump's travel ban speak out
There are 1 comment on the The Chronicle Herald story from 12 hrs ago, titled 'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians affected by Trump's travel ban speak out.
The only reason Athba Samarai and her husband moved thousands of kilometres from their homes in Iraq, she says, was so their children could grow up happily and safely in Canada. But this week, the 35-year-old financial manager found herself struggling to explain to her young kids why U.S. President Donald Trump wants to temporarily ban people born in Iraq from crossing the border.
Acton, Canada
#1 4 hrs ago
