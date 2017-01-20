'It's overwhelming,' woman helps Saint John homeless after cousin's murder
Patti Chisholm said after discovering last week that her cousin was murdered in British Columbia, she's reaching out to help the homeless in Saint John. A Saint John woman is embarking on a lifelong mission to help the homeless after her cousin's charred remains were discovered in a remote outdoor shelter near North Vancouver last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|17 hr
|Stop Statism
|64
|MP answers questions from community
|23 hr
|Torys no better
|1
|VIDEO: Crown attempts to stay MiningWatch Canad...
|Sat
|Editor
|1
|Canada 150: David Suzuki developed a rare talen...
|Sat
|Editor
|1
|Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipe...
|Sat
|Town got Hush cash
|1
|Child poverty high in Alberni Valley
|Jan 13
|Not A Victorian
|4
|eliminating deposits on bottles & cans
|Jan 11
|Stop Statism
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC