Italian skier Paris masters tricky Streif course for second win
As soon as Dominik Paris had mastered a tricky World Cup downhill on the Streif on Saturday, the Italian kneeled down and held both his skis up in the air. For the second time in four years, Paris celebrated victory in what is arguably the toughest downhill race of the season.
