'It was an attack on Canadian values'
There are 1 comment on the The Penticton Western story from 9 hrs ago, titled 'It was an attack on Canadian values'. In it, The Penticton Western reports that:
Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr was solemn as he spoke to the Cap News following a deadly attack on a Quebec mosque. "It is a tragedy.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Penticton Western.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 3 hrs ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|15 hr
|NWO empire
|6
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Sun
|Andrew
|61
|Gotcha! School Kid Ambushes Trudeau [VIDEO]
|Sun
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|Buy LANGLEY TOWNHOUSES | TOENHOUSES IN LANGLEY ...
|Sat
|Ajuna
|1
|Antifascist rally planned in New Westminster fo...
|Jan 28
|The NWO empire
|2
|Vacationing in Canada's backyard (Jun '16)
|Jan 28
|Cadaverously old ...
|2
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|Jan 27
|Ansound
|70
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC