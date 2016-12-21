Houses soar faster than condos in Fra...

Houses soar faster than condos in Fraser Valley assessments

Read more: Mission City Record

While new property assessments of detached houses are up 30 to 50 per cent in urban areas of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, the numbers haven't climbed quite as fast for condos and townhouses. Strata units typically saw gains of 15 to 30 per cent in the Fraser Valley, according to B.C. Assessment.

