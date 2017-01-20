High number of animal seizures prompt...

High number of animal seizures prompts SPCA improvements

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

A record number of large-scale animal seizures in 2016 has highlighted the need for new BC SPCA facilities in the province. "With support from our donors and a $5 million contribution from the Government of B.C., the BC SPCA launched a Facilities Development & Services Plan two years ago to replace or refurbish aging SPCA shelters in 12 B.C. communities," says BC SPCA chief executive officer Craig Daniell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tips for Moving to Victoria BC (Feb '15) 17 hr RDL 25
News Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13) Fri dum dum racists 57
News BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests Jan 3 Yogi 1
News Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni... Jan 2 Bobb 5
News Pipeline may well be defeated in courts, not th... Dec 30 Stop Statism 2
News Murder trial date set (May '08) Dec 30 Mell6200 82
News Specialty wood industry reaches out to world Dec 29 Globe 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,907 • Total comments across all topics: 277,716,167

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC