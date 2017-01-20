High number of animal seizures prompts SPCA improvements
A record number of large-scale animal seizures in 2016 has highlighted the need for new BC SPCA facilities in the province. "With support from our donors and a $5 million contribution from the Government of B.C., the BC SPCA launched a Facilities Development & Services Plan two years ago to replace or refurbish aging SPCA shelters in 12 B.C. communities," says BC SPCA chief executive officer Craig Daniell.
