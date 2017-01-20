Hecimovic guilty on 2 charges of dangerous driving causing death
Johnny DeOliveira, 21, and Beckie Dyer, 19, were killed when the Toyota driven by Andelina Hecimovic skidded, flipped over and slammed into their Suzuki Swift in Pitt Meadows three years ago. Andelina Hecimovic has been found guilty on two counts of dangerous driving causing death relating to a 2010 collision that killed Johnny De Oliveira, 21, and his 19-year-old girlfriend Beckie Dyer.
