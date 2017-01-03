Heavy snow impacts driving conditions throughout the region
On Highway 97, there is compact snow with slippery sections from Kelowna to Falkland, with limited visibility and blowing snow in some areas. There is compact snow and slippery sections from Falkland to Monte Creek.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Penticton Western.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tips for Moving to Victoria BC (Feb '15)
|Jan 7
|RDL
|25
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|Jan 6
|dum dum racists
|57
|BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests
|Jan 3
|Yogi
|1
|Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni...
|Jan 2
|Bobb
|5
|Pipeline may well be defeated in courts, not th...
|Dec 30
|Stop Statism
|2
|Murder trial date set (May '08)
|Dec 30
|Mell6200
|82
|Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
|Dec 29
|Globe
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC