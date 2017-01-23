Hearing to determine if murderer shou...

Hearing to determine if murderer should get adult sentence

The Crown wants a Salmon Arm man who shot a romantic rival to death in an elementary schoolyard handed an adult life sentence. The man, who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was convicted of first-degree murder in June by a B.C. Supreme Court jury.

British Columbia

