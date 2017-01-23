Guilty of dangerous driving causing death
A Kelowna man has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing death following a 2015 crash that claimed the life of a 21-year-old woman. Judge Ellen Burdett ruled Trevor Stocks, 28, guilty for his role in causing an accident on McCurdy Road, east of Morrison Road, that caused the death of Joselyn Casavant.
